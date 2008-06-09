Madman Kills 7 In Akihabara Gadget District Rampage

A 25-year-old man who went berserk in Tokyo—killing seven people and wounding at least 11 others—told police, "I came to Akihabara to kill people... I am tired of the world," according to Reuters and other news stories now hitting the wires.

The Akihabara district is known to gadget lovers the world over as Japan's gizmodic heart. Today, though, a 25-year-old man named Tomohiro Kato allegedly drove his rented van into a crowd of people, then jumped out stabbing more people, including those he'd already hit with the vehicle. Reuters says that among the reported dead were six men aged 19 to 74—one who may have died from a heart attack—as well as a 21-year-old woman.

[Story and photo gallery at Reuters]

[Murky video and additional pics and maps at BBC]

[More local details at AP Japan]