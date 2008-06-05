LunaBlocks: Build Your Own Lego Furniture

Technically, you could build Lego furniture using actual Lego bricks, but a far less time consuming method would be to do the job with these giant LunaBlocks. Like traditional Legos, these blocks come in a variety of colours and configurations—all you need to finish a project is some glass, a pillow or cushion, some creativity and loads and loads of disposable income. Unfortunately, each one of these bricks will set you back US$20-$55, which could make your dream of turning your pad into a mini Legoland quite costly. [Homology via DVICE via Likecool]