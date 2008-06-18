LP-XP200L from Sanyo is World's First Four-LCD Optical Engine Projector

With its four LCDs, the LP-XP200L is bigger, brighter and more colorful, claims maker Sanyo. With brightness of 7,000 lumens, a Colour Control Device to perk up colours, as well as a built-in Active Maintenance Filter system, the projector will be on sale in Japan from September 24, for a mahoosive US$17,500, but curious buggers can see it at InfoComm 2008 in Las Vegas, which is scheduled for June 18 to 20. Specs are below.

RGB liquid crystal shutter protection system

LCD Panel: 1.3 inch x 3, Aspect Ratio 4:3

Pixel Count: 786,432 (1024 x 768) x 3 ; Total pixels 2,359,296

Colour Control Device

Light source: 330 W NSHA Lamp

Screen Size: 31 to 400 inches (projection distance differs by lens)

Full colour (1.07 billion colours) *when in using with video

Brightness: 7,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast Ratio: 2200:1

Scanning Frequency

Horizontal: 15-100KHz, Vertical: 48-100Hz, Dot Clock: 180 MHz or less

Displayable Resolution

RGB Signal

1024 x 768 dots (1920 x 1080 resizing display possible)

Video Signal

800 TV

Computer Input/Output

Digital DVI-I x 1 (HDCP Compatible)

Analogue RGB input x 2; Mini D-sub 15-pin, BNC input 5-pin

Video Input

Video input x 3;

BNC terminal (Y/Video-Pb/Cb-Pr/Cr)

RCA terminal (Y/Video-Pb/Cb-Pr/Cr)

S-video

Video Output

Analogue RGB x 1; Mini D-sub 15-pin*3

Audio Input/Output

Input: Stereo mini-jack x 2

Output: Stereo mini-jack

Control Ports, etc.

Control port: D-sub 9 pin; USB type B*4

Wired remote control connection

PJ Net Organiser connector

Operating Temperature

5 ~ 40

Power Source: AC 100V(±10％), 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption: 484W (Standby:28W)

Dimensions: 370.0 (w) x 187.0 (t) x 439.9 (d) (including protruding parts)

Weight: 11.4kg (without lens)

Main Accessories

Wireless remote control (AAA battery x 2)

Removable power cord

Back-up power adapter

USB cable

Mini D-sub 15-pin connecting cable

Operating manual

Customer service contact list

Warranty

PIN code label

Lens mounting hardware

Light-shade plate x 2

Spacer x 3

One piece of "meh"ness about the LP-XP200L, though: you'll have to buy the projection lens separately. [Sanyo]