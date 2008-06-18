LP-XP200L from Sanyo is World's First Four-LCD Optical Engine Projector

With its four LCDs, the LP-XP200L is bigger, brighter and more colorful, claims maker Sanyo. With brightness of 7,000 lumens, a Colour Control Device to perk up colours, as well as a built-in Active Maintenance Filter system, the projector will be on sale in Japan from September 24, for a mahoosive US$17,500, but curious buggers can see it at InfoComm 2008 in Las Vegas, which is scheduled for June 18 to 20. Specs are below.
RGB liquid crystal shutter protection system
LCD Panel: 1.3 inch x 3, Aspect Ratio 4:3
Pixel Count: 786,432 (1024 x 768) x 3 ; Total pixels 2,359,296
Colour Control Device
Light source: 330 W NSHA Lamp
Screen Size: 31 to 400 inches (projection distance differs by lens)
Full colour (1.07 billion colours) *when in using with video
Brightness: 7,000 ANSI lumens
Contrast Ratio: 2200:1
Scanning Frequency
Horizontal: 15-100KHz, Vertical: 48-100Hz, Dot Clock: 180 MHz or less
Displayable Resolution
RGB Signal
1024 x 768 dots (1920 x 1080 resizing display possible)
Video Signal
800 TV
Computer Input/Output
Digital DVI-I x 1 (HDCP Compatible)
Analogue RGB input x 2; Mini D-sub 15-pin, BNC input 5-pin
Video Input
Video input x 3;
BNC terminal (Y/Video-Pb/Cb-Pr/Cr)
RCA terminal (Y/Video-Pb/Cb-Pr/Cr)
S-video
Video Output
Analogue RGB x 1; Mini D-sub 15-pin*3
Audio Input/Output
Input: Stereo mini-jack x 2
Output: Stereo mini-jack
Control Ports, etc.
Control port: D-sub 9 pin; USB type B*4
Wired remote control connection
PJ Net Organiser connector
Operating Temperature
5 ~ 40
Power Source: AC 100V(±10％), 50/60 Hz
Power Consumption: 484W (Standby:28W)
Dimensions: 370.0 (w) x 187.0 (t) x 439.9 (d) (including protruding parts)
Weight: 11.4kg (without lens)
Main Accessories
Wireless remote control (AAA battery x 2)
Removable power cord
Back-up power adapter
USB cable
Mini D-sub 15-pin connecting cable
Operating manual
Customer service contact list
Warranty
PIN code label
Lens mounting hardware
Light-shade plate x 2
Spacer x 3
One piece of "meh"ness about the LP-XP200L, though: you'll have to buy the projection lens separately. [Sanyo]