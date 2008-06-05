Louvre Apple Store Now Official, Mona Lisa Keeps Smiling

The Gioconda will be surrounded by fanboys with white earbuds soon, as Apple gets ready to open an Apple Store in the Louvre following the official approval of the project. Like the Regent Street store in London or the Fifth Avenue store in NYC, the Louvre store will be located in one of the busiest tourism spots in the planet, with 8.3 million visitors each year.

"We are delighted that our project of opening a store at the Carrousel du Louvre was approved by the CDEC. Our stores have an enormous success in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy."

According to French site Nanoblog, the Louvre Apple Store will use 715-square-metres on two floors, using the space that was previously occupied by Résonnance and Lalique. [Nanoblog via Textually]