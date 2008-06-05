How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Louvre Apple Store Now Official, Mona Lisa Keeps Smiling

The Gioconda will be surrounded by fanboys with white earbuds soon, as Apple gets ready to open an Apple Store in the Louvre following the official approval of the project. Like the Regent Street store in London or the Fifth Avenue store in NYC, the Louvre store will be located in one of the busiest tourism spots in the planet, with 8.3 million visitors each year.

"We are delighted that our project of opening a store at the Carrousel du Louvre was approved by the CDEC. Our stores have an enormous success in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy."

According to French site Nanoblog, the Louvre Apple Store will use 715-square-metres on two floors, using the space that was previously occupied by Résonnance and Lalique. [Nanoblog via Textually]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles