Logitech QuickCam Vision Pro Webcam For Macs, Like iSight but Better

Remember the old Apple iSight: auto-focus, built to last, clip-on and generally fantastic? Well, Logitech is trying to take us back to the days when you snapped a cam onto your machine to do your video-calling, and has released the QuickCam Vision Pro Webcam for Macs. It's got Carl Zeiss optics, a voice-coil motor for smooth auto-focus, a 2-megapixel sensor and can record video in 720p resolution. Sure it's not quite as sleek as the old iSight and you can't use it for iChat video effects, but it seems a tad better than Apple's built-in cams. Available July for US$129.99. Press release below.

Jun 24, 2008 04:00

Logitech Unveils First Mac-Compatible Webcam with Premium Autofocus Technology, Carl Zeiss Optics

Logitech QuickCam Vision Pro for Mac Delivers Image-Perfect Detail, Exceptional Video Calling with iChat and Skype

FREMONT, Calif. —(Business Wire)— Jun. 24, 2008 To help you stay close to those who matter most, Logitech (SWX:LOGN)(NASDAQ:LOGI), the world's leading manufacturer of webcams, today unveiled its first Mac(R)-compatible webcam with premium autofocus technology and Carl Zeiss(R) optics: the Logitech(R) QuickCam(R) Vision Pro webcam for Mac. The new Logitech webcam delivers image-perfect detail and clarity, and exceptional video calling with iChat(R) and Skype(R).

"With this new webcam for Mac computers, we've integrated our most advanced video technologies to truly enrich your video-calling experience," said Gina Clark, general manager and vice president of Logitech's Internet Communications business unit. "The lens and autofocus, the sensor and the lighting software all contribute to create image-perfect detail and clarity. Whether you've used a stand-alone or an embedded webcam in the past, you'll be amazed at the difference in quality our new webcam makes."

To deliver image-perfect detail and clarity, the Logitech QuickCam Vision Pro webcam for Mac combines Logitech's premium autofocus technology with Carl Zeiss optics. The new Logitech webcam uses a voice coil motor for its autofocus system, instead of a stepper motor. Focusing is fast and fluid — crisp even in extreme close-ups only 10 cm from the camera lens. Logitech's autofocus system compensates for changes in image-edge sharpness and refocuses images in less than three seconds. And through its exclusive collaboration with Carl Zeiss, Logitech ensures that the lens meets the world-renowned Zeiss standards for design and manufacturing to achieve superior sharpness in a compact, lightweight design.

The 2-megapixel sensor helps the Logitech QuickCam Vision Pro webcam for Mac capture video images in high resolution. It is assisted by Logitech's RightLight(TM)2 Technology, which enables the webcam to adjust intelligently in dim or harshly backlighted situations.

Optimized Experience for the Mac

When you and your loved ones use the new Logitech webcam with iChat or Skype, you can enjoy VGA-quality video at up to 30 frames per second — four times as sharp and twice as smooth as any other video-calling solution — at no additional charge.

The new Logitech webcam is also plug and play right out of the box, so you can make a video call immediately — no software required. When using your webcam to capture video to store on disk or send to friends, the QuickCam Vision Pro records sharp video clips in the 720p high-definition (HD) video format (960-by-720 pixels).

Complementing the style of your Mac computer, the new webcam for Mac computers presents a black-and-silver profile with a prominent built-in silver microphone.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech QuickCam Vision Pro webcam for Mac is expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe beginning in July. The suggested retail price in the U.S. is $129.99.