Linksys today announced EasyLink Advisor setup wizard for Mac OSX 10.4 and up, available for download in support of WRT310N, WRT160N, WRT110 and WRT54G2. New routers will ship with a disc containing both Mac and Windows setups. The other good news is that Linksys and parent company Cisco will now support Mac users when they call for tech support. As a fan of Linksys and Macs, all I can say is, "It's about freakin' time." [Linksys]
Linksys (Finally) Builds Mac-Friendly Setup Wizard
