Lightpipes Give Any Room That Cool, Radioactive Industrial Plant Look

Looking for a new design element to tie a room together? Ever thought about spicing things up with a theme? These Lightpipes will give any space that swanky post- meltdown Chernobyl look that is so popular with all of the interior designers these days. And the best part is that no installation is required—just set it up wherever you need some spooky illumination. Just don't expect to get them for bargain price—each lamp will set you back around US$612. [DaWanda via Technabob via OhGizmo]