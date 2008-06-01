LG Decoy Comes With Removable Bluetooth Headphone, Will Drop June 16

Verizon subscribers and slider phone fans can look forward to the new LG Decoy which, after a slight delay, is now set to launch on June 16. The phone is a CDMA dual band, with a QVGA 240 x 320 pixel display and a 2.0 megapixel camera. It supports video and mp3 playback and has an expandable microSD slot. The Decoy also comes with a built-in removable Bluetooth earpiece, so you're less likely to lose your BT headphone and risk not looking like a douche. Just kidding. It'll cost US$349 for full retail, US$249 with a 1 year contract and US$179 with a 2 year contract. [Phone Arena]