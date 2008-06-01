How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LG Decoy Comes With Removable Bluetooth Headphone, Will Drop June 16

Verizon subscribers and slider phone fans can look forward to the new LG Decoy which, after a slight delay, is now set to launch on June 16. The phone is a CDMA dual band, with a QVGA 240 x 320 pixel display and a 2.0 megapixel camera. It supports video and mp3 playback and has an expandable microSD slot. The Decoy also comes with a built-in removable Bluetooth earpiece, so you're less likely to lose your BT headphone and risk not looking like a douche. Just kidding. It'll cost US$349 for full retail, US$249 with a 1 year contract and US$179 with a 2 year contract. [Phone Arena]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles