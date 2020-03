It would have been impressive if Johnny 5 were merely sculpted from LEGO bricks. But Brickshelf user rack911 did one better and created a Johnny 5 with fully working treads and a—we'll call it partially functional—laser cannon. But appreciate the art carefully, dear reader. Johnny 5's no-nonsense, wisecracking personality has been documented as a stronger pheromone than that of even the fabled Spanish fly. And licking an LCD may or may not cause electric shock.

[Brickshelf via OhGizmo]