We know, we know, it's just a week away. But this round of rumoured specs for the 3G iPhone comes via Leander Kahney who has deep tentacles in Apple, and should have a solid source BS detector. The two most salient points are that it's 22 percent thinner (mighty specific, but goes against "it'll be thicker" tide) and will be subsidised to hit US$200 (backing oft-wrong Kevin Rose's latest blurb). Otherwise mostly standard checklist: 3G, GPS, more storage (16GB and 32GB), better battery life (though prolly not w/ 3G or GPS on). One more week. [Cult of Mac]
Latest Round of Semi-Credible 3G iPhone Specs: 22 Percent Thinner
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.