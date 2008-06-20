Laser-Cut Scarfs. Verdict: Fashion and Laser Beams FTW!

Taking the words out of your mouth, and wrapping them round your neck: These scarfs are typographic wonders, and they're cut by frickin' laser beams! And that's just cool. Made from microfiber suede, they're available in Uppercase, Lowercase and Numbers styles and in off-white and black. They may be fashionable, though I'm guessing just a little too holey for really cold days... But if you like 'em, these 157 x 10 cm garments cost US$52. Or maybe that should be "fiftytwodollars." [Littlefactory via Core77]