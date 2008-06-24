Laser Surveillance Defeater Hides Your Least Important Non-Secrets

While most of us aren't important/good looking enough for anyone to spy on, the Laser Surveillance Defeater allows us to at least pretend for a moment or two. While much of audio surveillance functions by picking up voices through windows, the US$70 Surveillance Defeater can jam these signals. Sticking to your window of choice via suction cup, it sends out a cacophony of human frequencies to confound long-distance microphones. Pick yours up today and no one will ever discover that...well...you really don't do anything exciting behind closed doors. [Shomer-tec via inventorspot]