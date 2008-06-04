Laptop Bed Desk Comes With Built-in Fans, Speakers

Those of us that have worked from home when sick in bed know that balancing a laptop on our knees while trying to watch TV and eat cereal at the same time is quite difficult. If we only had this notebook desk, we could easily store our stuff there while at the same time enjoying its built-in 2.1 speaker system and cooling fans. That photo above is pretty much exactly what we look like in bed—handling our laptop with one hand with a magazine spread out beside us, face alight with joy. [Fedom via Gearlog]