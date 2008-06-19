Kor One Water Bottle Is One-Handable, Reusable and Very Nice Looking

If there was ever a reusable water bottle that we'd pay US$29 for, this would be it. The Kor One is made out of BPA free plastic, and can be opened with one hand while cycling or running or eating or wiping. Their website is exactly what you'd expect from a company that's selling a US$29 water bottle and is filled with earth-friendly/ridiculous phrases like "sustainability" and "The KOR ONE is not a water bottle, it's an invitation." Nevertheless, it's one damn sexy bottle that we'd definitely use whilst running on our newly purchased treadmill. [Kor Water via Mocoloco via Treehugger]