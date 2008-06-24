Kohjinsha SX Series: For When Your Mini-Notebook Obsession Grows Up

While Asus has brought mini-notebooks to US shores, for the best stuff you've still got to import. The Kohjinsha SX Series is a 1.2kg laptop with a few interesting quirks. Powered by an Atom processor, the 8.9-inch Vista system can convert to tablet with the rotation of the convertible touchscreen. And to make sure you can teleconference in either mode, the system features two cameras to capture those dazzling whites. The 1GB of RAM will need a boost, but the 60GB hard drive, internal DVD writer and expandable multicard reader do a lot to make up for it (and if only we could take advantage of that 1seg tuner...). Buy it now for US$1,199.00.

[DFJ via jkkmobile]