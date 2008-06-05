Klipsch Image X5 Earbuds Are 2mm Bigger Than Smallest Earbuds

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

These Klipsch Image X5 are the follow-up to the original Klipsch Image headphones, which were the smallest in-canal earbuds ever. The originals are now X10s (top), which are 2mm smaller than the slightly beefier X5s (bottom). The buds still have Contour Ear Gels and noise isolation, but cost US$250 as opposed to the US$350 of the X10. Depending on how these sound in comparison to the flagship X10, they might be a pretty good trade-off of 2mm for US$100. Make sure to try shoving something really deep inside your ear to simulate how it feels before you buy a pair. It's not for everyone. [Klipsch]

