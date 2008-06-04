How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Kinesis Freestyle is First Ergonomic Snap-In-Two Keyboard for Macs

Sure, ergonomic designs are sometimes more whacky rather than useful, but I reckon the Kinesis Freestyle Solo falls into the latter category. Apparently it's the first Mac keyboard that allows you to fully separate it into halves. Why'd you want to do that? To adjust the keys into a wrist-friendly, RSI-reducing position, that's why. There're two accessories— the Incline lets you adjust the angle into a tented shape, and the VIP adds in palm supports and more angular adjustments. It's also got a bunch of hotkeys, and double-wide command keys for easier typing. Available now for US$99, US$40 each for the add-ons. [Press release]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

