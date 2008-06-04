Kinesis Freestyle is First Ergonomic Snap-In-Two Keyboard for Macs

Sure, ergonomic designs are sometimes more whacky rather than useful, but I reckon the Kinesis Freestyle Solo falls into the latter category. Apparently it's the first Mac keyboard that allows you to fully separate it into halves. Why'd you want to do that? To adjust the keys into a wrist-friendly, RSI-reducing position, that's why. There're two accessories— the Incline lets you adjust the angle into a tented shape, and the VIP adds in palm supports and more angular adjustments. It's also got a bunch of hotkeys, and double-wide command keys for easier typing. Available now for US$99, US$40 each for the add-ons. [Press release]