Kindle's Bright Idea: College Textbooks

Here's one really smart idea that will convert a few Kindle-haters: textbooks. Princeton University Press join Oxford, Yale and the UC in putting some of their titles into e-book form, allowing students to bypass the used book store and directly download their textbooks onto their Kindles. You'll save a few bucks for the digital version, plus shipping costs and shipping time. And if you figure out a way to hack it, that's like, free textbooks dude. Whoa. We see this extended to concerned parents of elementary school kids who've been complaining about how many textbooks they have to lug from home to school and back. Then again, maybe that's why your kids are so fat. [Yahoo Buzz via CSMonitor]