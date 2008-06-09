Keep Fugly Surge Protectors Out of Sight and Mind With Bluelounge CableBox

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've already seen what Bluelounge can do with a minimalist gadget charging station, but today they're tackling a different office obstacle with the CableBox: cords. If you haven't gone mostly wireless yet, this is a convenient way to store them. And on a personal note, this space saver also addresses an illogical fear of sticking an exposed toe into an outlet and electrocution. For US$30, you get what amounts to a much prettier, much sturdier, shoe box with holes for your surge protectors. [Bluelounge]

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

