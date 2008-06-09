Keep Fugly Surge Protectors Out of Sight and Mind With Bluelounge CableBox

We've already seen what Bluelounge can do with a minimalist gadget charging station, but today they're tackling a different office obstacle with the CableBox: cords. If you haven't gone mostly wireless yet, this is a convenient way to store them. And on a personal note, this space saver also addresses an illogical fear of sticking an exposed toe into an outlet and electrocution. For US$30, you get what amounts to a much prettier, much sturdier, shoe box with holes for your surge protectors. [Bluelounge]