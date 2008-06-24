JVC NX-PN7 Gives Your iPod a Use Post-iPhone

For those of us who have an iPod (or two) along with an iPhone (or two) under one roof, JVC has just released the NX-PN7 (we had a hands-on way back at CES). Aside from docking more than one iThing at a time, the US$149.95 NX-PN7 features AM/FM tuning, alarm clock, timer and unspecified video out. Plus, the dock features two illuminated strips (one under each iPod) that can display nine programmable colours. That's probably enough selection to match at least one of the other superfluously illuminative devices you have floating around the house. [JVC]