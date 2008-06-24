JVC NX-PN7 Gives Your iPod a Use Post-iPhone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

For those of us who have an iPod (or two) along with an iPhone (or two) under one roof, JVC has just released the NX-PN7 (we had a hands-on way back at CES). Aside from docking more than one iThing at a time, the US$149.95 NX-PN7 features AM/FM tuning, alarm clock, timer and unspecified video out. Plus, the dock features two illuminated strips (one under each iPod) that can display nine programmable colours. That's probably enough selection to match at least one of the other superfluously illuminative devices you have floating around the house. [JVC]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

