Just Wanna Do Something Special, For the Laydeez of Computex

Dilemma of the day: Blam has been asking us to keep an eye on the tone of the site recently, saying that we need to be more highbrow. However, there doesn't seem to be much happening in mundo gadgeto. Although there is this delightful gallery of booth babes at Computex. So, to keep you guys happy, and to keep Blam happy, please enjoy my Chaucer-esque homage to the ladies.

And fie, a wanderring thru ye Computex

I spyed and smelled the fayrer sexxe

The wenches of the trayde fair

Waggling their bustage and shaykin their hairre.

Yes, yes, I won't give up the day job. [ZOL]