June 19, 2008: iPhone's Australian D-Day?

It's still not 100% confirmed, but one helpful tipster just sent this in:

I work at an Apple Premium Reseller, and on the weekend of 19th June through to 22nd June, EVERYONE in the store is rostered on that weekend, Saturday and Sunday. The reason I mention this is because the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said the Apple Sydney Store is opening on the 19th June at 6pm, and this would indicate to me an iPhone launch perhaps? It took me a while to realise, but that's most likely why every staff member in my store is rostered on that weekend of the 21st and 22nd as it will be "busy", I was told by the manager by not told why.

Of course, this doesn't confirm anything, but does sound kind of promising.

