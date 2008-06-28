How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Japanese Researchers Make 42GB DVD That's Compatible With Nothing

Dudes in the Institute of Multidisciplinary Research for Advanced Materials in Tohoku University just developed a 42GB DVD that's backwards compatible with nothing. The new tech uses a V shape in the pits—current pits are just pits—which allows nine times more information to be held on the same sized disc. The downside is that current CD and DVD drives cant' read it, so you'll have to purchase all new tech in order to use this. It's also not capable of being adapted to Blu-ray drives, so there's little to no incentive for the industry to add this in to this generation either. But nice work (in theory), Japanese researchers! [Crunchgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles