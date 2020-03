Sega Toys knows what Japanese people want: something to complain to that couldn't possibly think badly of you. It's called Pekoppa, and it's got a chip inside that will bend, stretch, and lean the plant according to how you speak to it. According to Sega it's "a good listener," will have 200,000 units floating around Japan come September. Do they have dogs in Japan, or have all the North Koreans abducted them all? [Nikkei via Crunchinator]