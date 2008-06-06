Japanese Life Science Water Apparatus Makes Five Types of Water

We were only familiar with two types of water, the kind from the tap and the kind you buy in bottles, but Japan's been enjoying at least five different kinds of it since 1974. Their water appliance, which is finally making it over to the US, makes Kangen Alkaline water for your immune system, Strong Kangen water for washing produce, Acid and Beauty water for cleaning skin, and Strong Acid water for cleaning your house. So it looks like you've got a one-in-five chance when you're looking for water at night of not coming up with really clean insides. We like those odds. [Optimum Health Water via i4u]