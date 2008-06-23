IxTEE Toy Guns Are Working Toy Guns For Your Toys

For those of us who love to give our dolls more realistic props to play with, toy maker IxTEE Productions is putting out a series of 1:6 scaled guns that do everything from lighting up to shooting darts to squirting water.

Prototypes of the ray, dart and squirt guns made their debut at the A Weekend of Heroes Action Figure symposium in Glendale, California this weekend. No idea when these will be available or what they'll be priced, but they should appear on UniToyZone soon. And when that day comes, the inevitable epic battle between my Empire of Stuffed Animals and my Alliance of Action Figures won't be too far behind. [Tomopop]