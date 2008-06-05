iTunes Movie Purchases and Rentals Go to UK and Canada

Apple's finally taken their movies to the UK and Canada, giving them 700 and 1200 films respectively to buy or rent. The flicks will be available the same day as their DVD release, and if you've got an Apple TV, you can watch 100 (UK) or 200 (Canada) of them in HD on your TV. Both countries have the standard 30 days to start watching a rental, and 48 hours after you've started to finish it. If you've been aching to give Apple the money you used to give retailers and not have to shower and get dressed in order to buy a movie, this is fantastic news! [Apple (UK) and Apple (Canada)]