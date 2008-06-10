It's About To Begin...

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Jason Chen:

Lights are dimming, and we're getting ready to start.

10:06 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

OK, so no Coldplay this time in the playlist. It's filled with 50s music, including Great Balls.

10:05 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

People were standing and gawking at the back for some reason. Was it Coldplay? I couldn't see.

B. Lam:

10:01 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Speaking of VIPs, AL GORE! Steve's personal friend and Oprah-esque weight fluctuator. I'm expecting lots of cheering from Al when Steve talks about making everything more eco-friendly.

10:01 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:

Jason: PLEASE do not make age references about a man with more frigging energy than you and I put together. OFF LIMITS until you can do 8 hours plus of back to back live interviews ala D conference!

9:59 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Mossface is so beyond the normal level of tech writers that he eschews the normal Media badge for a VIP badge. In 157 years, when we're his age, we hope to be awarded the same courtesies. Plus major discounts at IHOP.

9:56 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

There are two iMacs on stage. I can't see the screen detail carefully to tell whether it's regular Leopard or the Snow variety. Expect lots of OS talk today (but you knew that).

