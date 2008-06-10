It's About To Begin...

Jason Chen:
Lights are dimming, and we're getting ready to start.
Jason Chen:
OK, so no Coldplay this time in the playlist. It's filled with 50s music, including Great Balls.
Jason Chen:
People were standing and gawking at the back for some reason. Was it Coldplay? I couldn't see.
B. Lam:
Jason Chen:
Speaking of VIPs, AL GORE! Steve's personal friend and Oprah-esque weight fluctuator. I'm expecting lots of cheering from Al when Steve talks about making everything more eco-friendly.
B. Lam:
Jason: PLEASE do not make age references about a man with more frigging energy than you and I put together. OFF LIMITS until you can do 8 hours plus of back to back live interviews ala D conference!
Jason Chen:
Mossface is so beyond the normal level of tech writers that he eschews the normal Media badge for a VIP badge. In 157 years, when we're his age, we hope to be awarded the same courtesies. Plus major discounts at IHOP.
Jason Chen:
There are two iMacs on stage. I can't see the screen detail carefully to tell whether it's regular Leopard or the Snow variety. Expect lots of OS talk today (but you knew that).