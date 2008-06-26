Is Sony Ditching Ericsson For a PlayStation Branded Phone?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to Marketing Week, Sony may be considering launching a PlayStation branded phone by Christmas 2009. Naturally that would raise some questions about the health of their relationship with Swedish mobile company Ericsson. The report goes on to say that Sony is leaning towards modifying the PSP to incorporate a phone—which would seem like the most logical route.

Citing industry sources, Marketing Week heard that the relationship between the two companies has become "frosty" and that Sony would "never give its PlayStation branding" to a Sony Ericsson joint venture. If it were true, it could go a long way in explaining the recently released F305 which is certainly not PlayStation branded and seems to fall well short of a fabled PSP phone. Could it be that Sony is throwing Ericsson scraps while they keep the juicy ideas to themselves? There have been a lot of rumours thrown out there about a PSP phone, and so far nothing has materialised. We will just have to wait and see. [Marketing Week]

