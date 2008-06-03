Is Sony Cloning the Wiimote Next?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've already heard pretty substantial rumours about an Xbox 360 "Wiimote" called "Newton," but now some are talking about the possibility of a PS3 motion control peripheral as well. Well, actually just one. A small site named PlayStation Lifestyle claims to have the scoop on Sony's latest from an interview with a focus tester. So if you're interested in what may or may not be, then keep reading.

The piece claims that Sony has Wiimote-like wireless controllers that are used without any nunchuk-like peripherals. Supporting up to four players at a time (3 less than the system's native spec), a 12-inch tripod plugs into a USB port and...does some sort of voodoo with the remotes.

According to the report, Sony had a number of different designs on hand for people to grade on comfort. And they demoed a really incredible paintball game, along with some other minigames. I wonder how well such a system would sell for the PS3 or Xbox 360. Whether or not this particular report proves true, I'm betting we'll know soon enough. [PlayStation Life via Joystiq]

