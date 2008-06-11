Available in five colours, the Volcano T7 is the latest DAP player. Reminiscent of a memory stick and with a small OLED display, it's available in both 2GB and 4GB versions. There's also a USB 2.0 port, an FM radio, and an equaliser. There's also a recording function, both for voice and radio. Now available in Europe in five colours—white, black, pink, blue and chocolate—the Volcano T7 costs the equivalent of $US48 for the 2GB and $US78 for 4GB. [Akihabara News]
iRiver Volcano T7 Is MP3 for Chewing Gum Diehards
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.