iRiver Volcano T7 Is MP3 for Chewing Gum Diehards

Available in five colours, the Volcano T7 is the latest DAP player. Reminiscent of a memory stick and with a small OLED display, it's available in both 2GB and 4GB versions. There's also a USB 2.0 port, an FM radio, and an equaliser. There's also a recording function, both for voice and radio. Now available in Europe in five colours—white, black, pink, blue and chocolate—the Volcano T7 costs the equivalent of $US48 for the 2GB and $US78 for 4GB. [Akihabara News]