iPhone App Runs iRobot's Military Packbot

While many of us may ooh and ahh at the new iPhone apps reaching the consumer level, a pair from the University of South Florida has coded a native iPhone application that can operate iRobot's Packbot with full streaming POV video. Syncing with the Packbot over Wi-Fi, the iPhone's accelerometers allow panning and zooming while the touchscreen controls the Packbot's movement. But don't take our word for it. Check out the clip:

Apparently these students from South Florida aren't the only ones working on iPhone Packbot controls, as the US Department of Energy's Idaho National Lab has been said to be doing similar research. If only there was so much fervour to give the iPhone a decent copy 'n paste application. [via Engadget]