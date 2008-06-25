How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone 3G to Sell Out in Japan Within Hours

According to Softbank's founder, Masayoshi Son, the iPhone 3G will sell out completely within hours of its debut in Japan, despite its contract-binding US$214 (8GB) and US$316 (16GB) price. I wonder if it will be the same in the rest of the world. Apparently, the rumours are that the iPhone 3G will start selling first thing in the morning in the UK and the US, although there are no official times yet. [Impress via Tokyomango, BGR]

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

