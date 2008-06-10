iPhone 3G: The Stuff that Didn't Get Upgraded

So finally, at long last, the iPhone 3G has been announced. It has 3G (obviously) and GPS! Great news! But what about the other stuff we were expecting to get upgraded as well? Was anything updated other than those two features?

Yeah, the headphone jack is now flush. Otherwise, here's a list of stuff that's people were expecting, or at least hoping for, but didn't get in the new model:

A 32GB model

A better camera

More RAM

MMS

A2DP Bluetooth for stereo streaming

A camera on the front for videoconferencing

Video capabilities

Turn-by-turn navigation (will come with a 3rd party app, I'm sure)

The ability to copy and paste

None of these are really dealbreakers, except maybe the lack of space for data hoarders, but it's disappointing that some of the more basic things didn't get a bump. I mean, we are talking about the second generation of the phone here. They couldn't improve the camera at all? Or give us some of the very basic things, like MMS and copy/paste that people have been clamoring for since day one? And I personally would be happy to pay the current iPhone's price for a 32GB iPhone 3G so the transition from my 60GB iPod wouldn't be such a kick in the pants.

Overall, we got what we were expecting, 3G and GPS, and essentially nothing else. And really, at the end of the day, those are the big features that really matter. 3G (along with the price drop) will sell phones, MMS won't. I know I'm being nitpicky, and really, I'm not all that disappointed. I'll still be buying one. But it just seems strange that nothing else besides those and a minor facelift were added to Apple's flagship handheld.

What do you guys think, were you expecting more upgrades here or are you happy with 3G and GPS alone?