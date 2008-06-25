iPhone 3G Takes About US$173 To Manufacture Says Estimate

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iSuppli, an authority on taking electronics apart and figuring how much it costs to build one, has just put preliminary price tag on the iPhone 3G of US$173. That's quite a bit higher from the US$100 analysts were quoting earlier. Because this is only a virtual teardown based on estimated parts and not a real one based on looking at stuff, the guys at iSuppli could be off by, say, US$50. But based on their estimate of US$173, the new 8GB iPhone 3G is less than the original 8GB iPhone's cost of US$226. [iSuppli]

