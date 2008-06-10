iPhone 3G Pricing and Activation Details: $30 Unlimited Data, Activated In Store Only, No Online Ordering

We just talked to AT&T's President of National Distribution Glenn Lurie, who gave us all the new pricing and activation details for the iPhone 3G, which won't be getting special treatment anymore. It will be using all AT&T"s standard voice and data plans, which means US$30 for unlimited 3G data for consumers, US$45 for business users. Also, no in-home activation for iPhone 3G—it will have to be activated in store (at AT&T or Apple Store), which takes 10-12 minutes, meaning that first day line is going to SUCK. And you will have to camp out, since there won't be any online ordering at launch—and Glenn was mum on how many phones there'd be to go around.

Supposedly the network will be ready, even if the supply won't be. I asked him four different ways if it was ready for the onslaught of millions of 3G data phones and he said "absolutely" each time, and that they've planned for it. More details on everything will be coming in the next week or so.