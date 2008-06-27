iPhone 3G Getting MMS Support?

iPhoneAtlas claims to have received an internal AT&T memo detailing what the iPhone 3G MMS app might look like. Even iPhoneAtlas doesn't believe that these photos are 100% real, and lookin at the button layout and the UI design, we can pretty much say that these things better NOT be real. The memo doesn't list what kind of pricing will be on this mythical MMS plan, but since the iPhone won't have any included messages on AT&T by default, expect to be paying a little extra for picture messaging if this pans out. Likelihood of this being true? Not so good. [iPhoneAtlas via Boy Genius Report]