iPhone 3G Family Plan Price Details (Yes it Exists!)

One of the major questions still unanswered about the iPhone 3G on AT&T is whether or not you can do family plans with it. Good news. AT&T just let us know that yes, Family Talk plans ARE available. Voice plans start at US$39.99 a month (same as the regular one-line starting plan) and additional lines will be US$9.99 a month. AT&T's expecting lots of Family Talk Plans this time around because of the US$199 price point. I'm planning on signing up for a family plan as well, so it's great news for me personally.