Engadget say they have analysed the leaked iPhone 2.0 firmware, and report 3G and GPS will be present. The HSDPA will be tri-band, meaning it will work pretty much anywhere. They also say components will include Sony antennas, 3G processors, transceivers and amplifiers, Arm 11 CPU and an UMTS on/off switch for power saving. Seems like there's less and less to doubt about iPhone 2.0. [Engadget]