Interactive Timeline of Apple Announcements (With Video)

We know the iPhone is going to be centre stage on Monday. But maybe you don't want a new iPhone, you want one more thing. Cult of Mac has convenient interactive timeline of big announcements from every Stevenote (with video!) so you can figure out what's more likely than not, using history as a guide.

Definitely watch the original iPod announcement, which is kind of surreal—no applause or cheering in a crappy beige auditorium, waiting 10 minutes before you see it—and then check out the iPhone one. Gods aren't born overnight, but they can be fashioned over the course of 6 years, apparently. [Cult of Mac]