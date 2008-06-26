Intel Is Skipping Windows Vista

Intel, Microsoft's BFF, is not going to upgrade its computers to Windows Vista. That's hands down the most hardcore corporate rebuke of Vista yet given how tight the two are, even though the source for the info says that it's not really "dissing Microsoft, but Intel information technology staff just found no compelling case for adopting Vista." Whatever, man.

Intel and many others—Gartner estimates a higher percentage of companies will skip Vista than the 30 percent that typically bypass a new Windows release. Windows 7 looming is no doubt a factor, but will it see a higher than average adoption rate in return? Anyone else decided to just "skip" Vista? [NYT]