Insane Water Slide Drops You Straight Down Through a Trap Door, Flings You Through a Loop

This German water slide is the definition of terror. Rather than starting out sitting down and sliding into the steep part, you start standing up on a trap door that they pull out from underneath you. It drops you straight down, you know, so you can gather enough speed for the complete loop that it throws you through. I don't understand German, so I'm not sure exactly what they're saying in this, but I assume it has something to do with the dangerous amount of chlorine in the water to help balance out the pee that every single rider leaves behind. [Random Good Stuff]