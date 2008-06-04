Inca's TV Mount With Automatic Pull-Out and Swivel Features

Automatic TV mounts are nothing new, but this new design by Inca is intriguing with its remote controlled pull-out and swivel features. Instead of simply tilting from side to side, Inca's version can also be moved nearly flush with the wall, or out for clear views from extreme angles. According to Inca, the P/N 900810-5A-WPS Off the Wall system should accommodate most TV sizes. Unfortunately, pricing and availability information has yet to be released. [Inca via Electronic House via Gearlive via Freshome]