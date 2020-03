Japanese company Green House is always coming up with nifty little accessories for us gadget lummoxes, and this FM transmitter for your car is no exception. Utterly reminiscent of a stick shift, you plug it into your car's cigarette lighter and tune into the radio. It connects to your entertainment system via an audio cable, and there's also a USB connection. Cost is US$28 and it'll be available in Japan in the middle of this month. [Impress]