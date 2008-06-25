Important News! Kathy Griffin Never Slept With Steve Wozniak

Those sly birds had us fooled! Their are they/aren't they relationship—which ended, but Kathy Griffin is still talking about—apparently wasn't a relationship at all. Or at least, wasn't one that involved any exchange of bodily fluids.

Kathy explains that they "were dating, but were just friendly. I never fucked him or anything!" And that whole engagement thing? That was just Kathy putting on a fake ring and not telling him. Oh you! Way to screw with the media by semi-lying. Let's hope this is the last time you try and get in the news for being connected to Woz. [Ed Note: I actually think it's hilarious. Keep it up Woz and Kathy! - B.L.][US Magazine]