ImAmp by Audiotrack Beefs Up Your Cans on the Go

If you like to watch a movie on the go, but find your headphones don't give you enough volume for the full-on fillum experience, then you might appreciate the ImAmp. Made by Korean company Audiotrack, the ImAmp is a separate amplifier with a couple of headphone jacks, line input and volume control. The battery takes four hours to charge, and gives you eight hours of juice. Weighing about 200 grams (including battery) the ImAmp will be available on July 1 and will cost just over US$250. [GeekStuff4U and Impress]