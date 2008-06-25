How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Image Fulgurator Does Real-World Hacking Of Other People's Photos

According to Merriam Webster, fulguration means "the act or process of flashing like lightning" and that's kind of the principle behind artist Julius von Bismarck's device. It's a reactive flash image-projector...or, to put it another way, a real-world hack of other people's photos. Sounds sinister, looks sinister...works great. Adapted from a flash gun and an old SLR, it senses the flash of someone's camera, and then quickly illuminates itself, projecting images or text onto the object that was being snapped. The video of bemused tourists in Berlin, peering in confusion at the screen of their digicams is priceless.


Julius' web page says one of the reasons he built the gizmo (currently being patented) was to challenge the high confidence that people have that their photos are accurate captures of reality. And though, as Ghost in the Shell fans will admit, it's no sophisticated Laughing Man hack, I love it for the fact that it's a physical trick as opposed to a digital one. [Juliusvonbismarck.com via MAKEzine]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles