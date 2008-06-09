How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iLounge 3G iPhone Mock Ups Run Gamut From Marvelous To Meh

We already have a pretty good idea of how the iPhone will work, from GPS, to faster network speeds, to how it will help raise you kids (lower prices), but it's always fun to see the crazy ideas people had in their heads for what they thought the new design should be. Wired roped up seven of the best, worst and impractical iPhone designs from iLounge, just in time for Monday's purported launch. Sure, this might be iPhone overload to the nth degree, but I think we can all agree Photochopping is the geek.gift that keeps on giving (false hope).

These mock-ups were designed by iLounge readers. iLounge held held a competition to find the best ideas for the new iPhone. Best? Worst? You tell me—there's more at Wired to bash, praise or drool over. [Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles