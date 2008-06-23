Illuminating Table Opens Portal to New Dimension, Doesn't Require LSD

Probably designed by Reed Richards as an alternative way to get into the Negative Zone, Cinimod Studio's Illuminating Table is designed to a) create a "virtually boundless sense of space" thanks to a three-dimensional matrix of globular lights and different glass layers; b) transport you to a new state of consciousness without the help of chemical substances like kerosene, jet engine cleaning fluid, and aspartame; c) hypnotise your date to make her/him think they want some business time; d) all of the above. The fully animated light matrix can interact with the environment or display a shifting pattern automatically.

