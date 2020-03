It's pretty amazing that no one's made an alarm clock radio for the Zune yet—it's been out for a year and a half already—but iHome's stepped up to the plate. The ZN9 has dual alarms, separate weekday/weekend times, backlit LCD, and of course a Zune dock. It's similar in functionality to this other iHome alarm clock we're currently testing, but this one's got an Xbox 360-like tapered case. US$99 for the Microsoft fan in July. [iHome]